Verna Klapwyk-Gardner (February 11, 1932 â€” March 21, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Verna Klapwyk-Gardner, 85, passed away peacefully at Valley View Hospital on March 21, 2017. Verna was born in Fruita, CO, on February 11, 1932, to John and Viola Klapwyk. The second of three children, she grew up on a farm north of Fruita and attended Fruita Union High School. After marring Howard Gardner in 1951, they moved around Colorado a bit and finally settled in Glenwood Springs in 1962 with their two sons Robert H. and John M. They divorced in 1973. Verna then worked various jobs in Glenwood Springs and was most proud of her longtime career with Garfield County Social Services.

Verna loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother, Bill Klapwyk and his wife Norma Klapwyk. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Ogden (Walter) of Arizona, sons Robert H Gardner (Deborah) of Basalt and John M. Gardner (Jeri) of South Carolina as well as six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There will be an informal, graveside celebration of her life on the afternoon of May 28th at Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita, CO. Because of Verna's love of animals, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Colorado Animal Rescue.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Heritage Park Care Center as well as the doctors and nurses in the Critical Care Unit of Valley View Hospital for their kindness and compassion in caring for Verna.