Veronica Celeste Lechuga (September 1, 1965 – December 24, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

Veronica Celeste Lechuga passed away at her home December 24, 2016, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 51 years old.

The Celebration of Life mass is Friday, June 2, 2017, at 3 p.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs, CO. A reception will follow the service at the American Legion in Carbondale, CO., 97 N. 3rd Street at 5 p.m. We are requesting everyone to wear bright, cheerful colors to celebrate Veronica’s life.

Veronica was born in Glenwood Springs September 1, 1965, to the late Margaret Sandoval and Donald Lechuga. She grew up in Carbondale and attended Roaring Fork High School. She married Timothy Smith and had two beautiful children. She received her CNA certificate in the valley to help many local patients in need of hospice care. She volunteered at the animal shelter where she welcomed two dogs into her family. Veronica was also passionate about music especially going to live concerts.

She is survived by her spiritual spouse Alan Akin, daughter Kirstie Smith (Andrew Dugan) of Denver, CO., son Robert Smith (Nicky Karr) of Glenwood Springs, brothers Phillip Lechuga (Martha) of Westminster, CO, Donald Lechuga (Kathy) of Carbondale, CO., sister Elaine Bohman (Joseph Konetzke) of Aspen, CO., nieces and nephews, Jennifer Lechuga, Justin Lechuga (Caitlin), Katie Morton (Dion), Brandon Lechuga (Alyssa), Christopher Lechuga (Christie), Shanti Lechuga, Olivia Bohman (Joel Dukes), Audrey Bohman (Mikale Ingram) and Cheyenne Bohman (Dillon Smallwood), and her rescued puppy companion Little Man. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Margaret Lechuga and her father Donald Lechuga Sr.

Veronica was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and fought with chemo and radiation until she was in remission. She traveled to the west coast and lived out her dream of seeing the ocean and spending time with good friends. Shortly after she moved back to Colorado, February 2016, her cancer came back with a vengeance and she fought for 10 long months.

We would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Valley View Hospital, the amazing clinical staff at the Calaway Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital, staff and nurses from HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley including Kelly Garcia and Chaplain BJ Worthen, Rifle Funeral Home/Funeral Director Sharalee Rew and her close friends with Walk and Talk program.

We would also like to thank the many, many friends of Veronica, family friends, and relatives that rallied behind Veronica the last 10 months. You kept her smiling and confident that she would always be loved and supported.

We love you Barn! We will miss that big smile, your big personality, and even bigger heart! One of your friends reminded us that you were a force of nature and anyone who knew you would agree. You were larger than life and we are sure your Christmas celebration was huge!

A memorial fund has been set up to cover funeral and burial expenses. Donations can be sent to:

ANB Bank, Memorial Fund for Veronica Smith, 409 Delores Way, Carbondale, CO 81623 Account # 2800005505. Deposit can also be made at any ANB location in Colorado. Thank you!