Viola Fegan (1933 — 2017)

Viola Fegan passed away peacefully at her home in Sunnyvale, CA, on August 5, 2017. Viola was born in South San Francisco in 1933 to Eduardo and Emilia Malosetti, both immigrants from the same village in Northern Italy. She graduated from South San Francisco High School, where she was active in clubs and cheerleading, while also staying involved in the Italian American Community.

She and her then-husband, George, settled in Sunnyvale in 1962. She began working as a school secretary shortly thereafter for the Cupertino Union School District, ultimately accepting the challenge of opening the new Stocklmeir Elementary School. There, she truly hit her stride. She was the face and voice (and often the brains) of the school for the next 40+ years. Literally, generations of Sunnyvale children grew up with "Miss Vi" as a maternal figure, counselor, guide, confidante and matriarch. Teachers and principals had to earn her respect, but were rewarded with the highest degree of loyalty and effort. She enjoyed her wide circles of friends and acquaintances, and in particular had a passion for sports, especially for her beloved 49rs. She was one of the best cooks in the city and was never happier than when she was serving her grandchildren Nonni's famous spaghetti.

She will be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know her, but especially by her family. She is survived by her children, Debra and Jeffrey, and her adoring grandchildren, Kelsey, Erika, Grant, Jake and Kelly. Also by many Stocklmeir alumni. Services will take place at a later date, in the Fall, at the Church of Resurrection. Please consider a donation to Vi's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.