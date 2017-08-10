Walter Huber (April 16, 1924 — August 7, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Walter Huber passed away on August 7, 2017, with his family by his side. Walter was born on April 16, 1924, to Ernst and Marie Huber in Felsenau, Switzerland, near the city of Bern. Walter was one of ten kids which led to him sharing many interesting stories about his childhood. His mother passing away when he was only eleven years old led Walter to be a very independent-minded man.

After completing his confectionary apprenticeship in Geneva, Switzerland, as well as his mandatory Swiss Army training, Walter took a position as a pastry chef in Nyon, near Geneva. From there he spent several years working seasonal pastry positions in such places as Lenk, Davos, Basil and Graubünden, Switzerland.

In January 1956, Walter followed his dream to move to America and took the Queen Mary across the Atlantic to the United States to take a job as the pastry chef at the Drake Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. After only two months at the Drake Hotel, a Swiss friend who was the head chef at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, requested Walter come to work with him there and thus, he found his way to Colorado.

In the spring of 1957 a local banker suggested Walter open his own pastry shop in Aspen. For Walter, this was a dream come true and the Délice Pastry Shop opened in June 1957 in a small space underneath the Golden Horn Restaurant. Three years later the store expanded into its own building on Hyman St. The Délice flourished in Aspen, being mentioned in concert by the Smothers Brothers and the Limelighters.

Walter met his future bride, Viola Kinne, who was a nurse at the Aspen hospital, when he hurt his ankle skiing. They were married in October 1960 in Bloomington, Illinois. In 1963 they welcomed their first daughter, Cynthia, to the world, followed by Vreneli in 1965.

In 1979, Walter and Viola sold the Délice in Aspen and moved to New Castle. After a year of "retirement" Walter decided to once again open his pastry shop, but this time in Glenwood Springs. He continued to work until he was 82 years of age, when the Délice closed down permanently in 2006.

Walter had a vibrant personality and loved to be with people. He was never afraid to talk to anyone and was a consummate host. His wonderful smile and beautiful blue eyes will be forever in his family's memories.

Walter is survived by his wife of 56 years, Viola Huber; brother Bruno (Rosalie) Huber (Bern, Switzerland); daughters Cynthia (Mark) Vodopich and Vreneli (John) Diemoz; his beloved granddaughter Erica Diemoz; and numerous nieces and nephews in Switzerland.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave. Ste. 206, Glenwood Springs, CO.

A celebration of Walter's life will be held on Sunday, August 20, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at 1113 Red Mountain Drive, Glenwood Springs. Light refreshments will be served.