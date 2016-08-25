Warren Charles Mercer Griggs (April 16, 1937 – August 21, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

It is with sadness that we share the passing of beloved husband, father, and Nonno Warren Charles Mercer Griggs. Warren passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday the 21st of August, 2016.

Warren was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on the 16th of April 1937, the son of Drs. Oscar Broughton Griggs and Sara Abigail Mercer Griggs. He was the grandson of Dr. Warren Charles Mercer, and Elsie Kebler Mercer, and Dr. Oscar Philander Griggs and Ella Broughton Griggs.

Joining his father’s military ties, he served twenty-two years in the Army, served two tours in Vietnam and was proud of his military service and service to his country. Hewas also a Mason.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rosanna, his son, Warren Charles Mercer Griggs II, Lt. Colonel (retired), of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; Glenn Matthew Griggs of Denver, Colorado, Sean M. Griggs, M.D.., also of Denver and his sisters, Sara Cowell of Virginia, and Elsie Jane Bender of California, and six grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at a later date in the family plot at Union Hill Cemetery in Kenneth Square, Pennsylvania, following a family gathering. No services are planned locally.