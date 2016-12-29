William Arthur Rump (March 15, 1943 – Dec. 16, 2016) | PostIndependent.com

William A. Rump (W.A., or some know him as Bill) was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 15, 1943, to Willis Ernst Rump and Evangeline Ann Zeller. When he was 8 years old he lost his mother. Willis remarried a beautiful woman, Edna Marie Wise. He worked for the newspapers and radio stations in Indiana, Oklahoma and Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Also for a short time he worked in television. He served in the United States Army for three years in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

He traveled to Europe five times and lived in Denmark for four months. He loved working on the family tree, read books and entertained his imagination with different kinds of art mediums. He was awarded second and third place ribbons two years in a row at the Glenwood Springs Fall Art Festival and just recently had an art showing in Rifle, Colorado, at the Colorado Veterans Living Center.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela, and husband, Mark Coulter, Glenwood Springs, Colorado; three sons, Jeff Smith of Blissfield, Michigan; William Andrew Rump and wife Ann of Cache, Oklahoma; Chad Aaron and wife Mamy of Dallas, Texas. Six grandchildren: Grant Smith, Morgan Smith and Hunter Smith, Ashley Combs, Erin Chagnon of Heavener, Oklahoma, and Haley Chagnon of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and Aubrie Likasi Aaron. His sister Beverly Ann Payne and husband Stan of Fort Wayne also survives.