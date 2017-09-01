William (Bill) Allen Swank (June 29, 1948 – August 24, 2017)

Born June 29, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan, to Richard O. and Betty A. Swank (Osborne), Bill grew up on a lake in the Pontiac, Michigan Area. He participated in Scouting and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Bill graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1966 and worked at Time Engineering while continuing his education. He then joined Ford Motor Co. where he worked as an engine designer and had the opportunity to be one of the first group of people to do design work on computers.

Bill went on to work for ComputerVision providing design support for the sales division. In 1983, he and three others bought Engineering Service, Inc where he was Vice President. Their business provided computer design serves (CAD) and computer aided manufacturing services (CAM) services to Automotive and manufacturing businesses in the U.S. and Europe.

He married Peggy Shuart in 1974, and they enjoyed many wonderful adventures. They spent a few years working as a pit crew on a friend's IMSA racing venture, and many more years finding great places to ski. Bill was a serious skier, golfer, bowler, mechanic and diver with certification as Dive Master.

In 1994 they moved to Silt, Colorado, where they skied and hiked with friends in the 100 Club. Bill went back to work at Sunlight Mountain until he developed cancer for the 1st time. He had been active in Glenwood Springs First Presbyterian Church, the 100 Club, Silt Heyday, Wrinkles Bowling and Valley Cruisers.

Bill is survived by his wife Peggy, sister-in-law Gwen (Arch Anderson) Swank, brother-in-laws Tom Shuart, Bill (Fredda) Shuart and nieces and nephews, Jarret (Holly) Swank, Brett (Dawn) Swank, Ken (Ami Eno) Shuart, Michelle Comstock, and grand-nieces and nephews, Aurora, Christian, Brianna, Ava, Amy, Meg, James, Levi Swank and Jake and Nick Comstock. His mother and father and brother Jim preceded him in death.

Bill loved life and determined that life was too short not to live in Colorado. He fought the battle with re-current cancer for more than 3 ½ years, and died peacefully in hospice care with Peggy, Tom, Jarret and Brett at this side. He has given his body to Science Care so that others may benefit. A Celebration of Life will be held September 15 at 11:00 at Vista View Events Center, 4611 County Road 237 (Harvey Gap Road), Rifle, CO, 81650. You can honor his memory with a donation to Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave, Suite206, Glenwood Springs, CO, 81601, The Calaway – Young Cancer Center, 1906 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO, 81601 or First Presbyterian Church in Glenwood Springs.