William G. “Bill” Rippy | PostIndependent.com

Bill Rippy of Glenwood Springs passed away peacefully on January 30th at Valley View Hospital with his family by his side.

Bill was born in New Castle on April 18th 1927 to Earl and Jessie (Raley) Rippy. He grew up spending his summers at the family’s sawmill on the Flattops and attended New Castle schools through the 10th grade. He then graduated High School from New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM and was in his last week of basic training when WWII ended. He finished his tour of duty in Germany, afterwards returning to New Mexico Military Institute Junior College to get his Associates degree. He worked at the sawmill for several years and was attending CU Boulder when he met his future wife Dolores Chleborad.

Bill and Dolores were marrried on June 2nd 1951. He was recalled during the Korean Conflict and was once again stationed in Germany. Upon returning to the valley he continued working at the family sawmill and real estate development businesses. In 1964 he returned to college and in 1965 obtained his bachelor’s degee from the University of Denver. He taught school in New Castle and Rifle for the next 20 years, retiring in 1985.

Bill had a great sense of humor and liked a good joke. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and just hiking through the forest with his dog. He also loved to read and valued education. His greatest joy, however, came from his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren and he was sure to let you know of their most recent accomplishments.

He is predeceased by Dolores, his wife of almost 60 years, his parents and his brother, Leonard.

Bill is survived by his four children: Terry (Randy) Jacobsen of Glenwood, Valerie (Tom) Evans of Sedalia, CO, David (Mary) Rippy of Glenwood and Julie (Todd) Thulson also of Glenwood; his grandchildren: Erik (Sarah) Jacobsen; Ingrid (Jeremy) Wussow; Lee Evans, Jackie (Jared) Johnson; Kerry, Allie and Sarah Rippy; and Tyler and Lauren Thulson; also, great grandchildren Hans and Anders Jacobsen; and Aiden and West Wussow

Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Friday, February 3rd at St Stephans Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO with burial following at Highland Cemetary in New Castle. A rosary will be held at 7 PM the preceeding evening, Thursday, February 2nd at Farnum Holt Mortuary in Glenwood.