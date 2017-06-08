William R Slattery (June 6, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

William R. Slattery, age 77, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by loving family on June 6th, 2017, after a very brief illness.

Bill was born to William and Eleanor Slattery in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

He married the love of his life, Judy, on August 11th, 1962. Their honeymoon was a very adventurous drive to the Colorado Mountains, landing in Glenwood Springs with a dream and $10.00 in their pockets. A few years later, the dream of Modern Cabinet Shop became a reality for over 50 years.

Bill was an Army veteran, a member of the Kiwanis Club, Elks Club, and a Fourth Degree Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He was also a former member of the Jaycees.

Bill was known by many as an avid sheep hunter. Having obtained the Grand Slam of North America, he went on to achieve the World Super Slam. Through his travels and love of humanitarian ways, he brought smiles to many families and villages throughout the world.

His all-around love for the outdoors did not stop at hunting, as he enjoyed fishing, hiking, skiing and much more.

In 2007, Bill was recognized as Citizen of the Year by the Glenwood Springs Chamber. He loved and supported many throughout the community; generously giving his time, never leaving without knowing your name, giving a smile and a welcome handshake.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; 3 daughters, Robin (Chris) Slattery-McComas, Cindy (Jack) Warkentin, and Susan (Grady) Artaz; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He is further survived by his mother, 7 sisters and 3 brothers.

A viewing will be held at Farnum-Holt Funeral Home on Sunday, June 11th, 2017 from 2 – 5 pm.

A rosary will be said at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 12th, followed by mass beginning at 1:30 pm at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Interment will follow at Rosebud Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Catholic School in care of Bill Slattery. Mailing address for St. Stephen's Catholic School: 414 South Hyland Park Drive, Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601.