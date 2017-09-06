Xavier Rodriguez (1987-2017)

Xavier Rodriguez, age 30, beloved son of Cleopatra Rodriguez, passed away September 4, 2017. He was born June 17, 1987, to Cleopatra Perez and Javier Rodriguez in Lockney, Texas. He served his country with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is survived by his sister Ariel Rodriguez and both parents. He will always be in our hearts. Funeral Services will be held at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Thursday, September 7, 2017, at 11 AM.