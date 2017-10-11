Zorka (Zora) Elizabeth Derby (Feb 24, 1925 – Oct 09, 2017)

Zorka (Zora) Elizabeth Derby, 92, of Carbondale, died peacefully on October 9 after a brief illness.

Zora was born February 24, 1925, to Pasquale and Elizabeth (Slakich) Radman in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Zora graduated from Rock Springs High, and owned a boarding house with her sister, along with working as lead operator for Bell Telephone. Zora married Keith Derby in 1959. They moved to Basalt in 1965 where their children were raised. She worked at Hotel Aspen until retirement in 2005.

Zora resided at Crystal Meadow where she enjoyed card games and the community garden outside her window. She was a member of the Slovenian Benefit Society, SNPJ.

Zora is preceded in death by her husband Keith, parents Pasquale and Elizabeth, step-father Charles Brejcha, brothers Tony and Pete, sister Angela (Sherwood) and nephews Joey and Tony Jr.

Zora is survived by her son Patrick Derby (Cathy), daughter Pamela, three grandchildren (Zachary, Kayla and Elle), sister-in-law Patsy, nieces and nephews: Andy (Doris), DeAnn (Steve Jenkins), ZoAnn (Pat Byrnes), Joanie (Dave Paoli), David, Mary (Mark Sanderson), Cathy (Eric Hollins), and numerous first, second and third cousins.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm at Farnum-Holt Mortuary on Thursday, October 12. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church on Friday, October 13, at 10:00 with graveside services to follow at Rosebud Cemetery.