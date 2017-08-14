Officials: Too many people driving alone on Day 1 of Grand Ave. bridge detour | PostIndependent.com

Traffic flowed smoothly within Glenwood Springs on first morning of the Grand Avenue Bridge detour Monday, but backed up significantly on Interstate 70 from the west for much of the morning commute. Drivers reported creeping along for 90 minutes between New Castle and West Glenwood before exiting I-70.

Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information manager for the Grand Avenue Bridge Project, said travel time through the detour, from Exit 114 along Midland Avenue and Eighth Street back to Grand, was about 20 to 30 minutes. That was close to a best-case scenario through town.

Though it was difficult to quantify immediately, officials did not believe they achieved the targeted one-third reduction in number of vehicles traveling through Glenwood, which before the detour hit 1,800 vehicles per hour during peak times.

The continuing challenge will be to get more single-occupant vehicles off the road, said Tracy Trulove, Colorado Department of Transportation Region 3 communications manager. Many drivers reported seeing lots of single drivers on the detour route. It appeared that many people were rolling the dice Monday to test how difficult the detour will be to navigate, Trulove said, and commuters will need to keep adapting and trying something different than they tried Monday.

Starting at about 5 a.m., eastbound traffic on Midland was already becoming steady, though vehicles were keeping a good pace. Closer to 6 a.m., vehicle traffic began to slow significantly.

Trulove sees the focal points of congestion at the “bookends” of the detour: that’s at exit 114 for morning commuters driving upvalley, then in the evenings at 27th street where Colorado 82 traffic is condensed into one lane.

Starting right after midnight Sunday, a deconstruction crew of about 25 started pulling up material from the old bridge, and by about 8 a.m. a couple of trucks full of debris had already been moved out of Glenwood, said Wanatowicz.

Between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. appears to be a prime time on the detour to get through with no problems, said Jenn Ooton, Glenwood assistant city manager.

“People are starting to use other options for their commute, which is great,” said Tom Newland, CDOT spokesman for the bridge project. The Rio Grande Trail was very busy Monday morning, he said.

Ooton said that lots of people are using the West Glenwood Mall’s parking lot for carpooling and using circulator buses. Trulove noted seeing a busload of Roaring Fork Transportation Authority passengers crossing the downtown pedestrian bridge early in the morning, where bus riders coming from western Garfield County cross for work in downtown Glenwood or to meet another bus to complete their journey upvalley. RFTA officials reported strong ridership, with many buses at standing-room only, said Newland.

Graham Riddile, project engineer with CDOT, said crews were working to “tweak” the signal timing at Eighth and Midland, where traffic was being allowed to flow through both the detour route and onto south Midland to 27th Street during the morning rush.

“That’s one of the things we knew we’d have to come back out once we got it up and running to see how it actually works on the ground,” Riddile said.

Overall, he said he was pleased with the way the downtown core section of the detour route was functioning. The afternoon rush was expected to be the bigger challenge, Riddile said.

“There’s just a lot more traffic then, because we start to get a lot of those secondary and discretionary trips to the grocery store or soccer practice,” he said. “People are really going to have to figure some way to cut down on those trips and get those afternoon numbers down.”

Much of the messaging going forward will focus on maintaining this positive momentum, while keeping delays minimal and drivers alert to emergency vehicles and pedestrians. One of the big challenges is getting more cars off the route for emergency services to run smoothly, said Trulove. “We have to keep reinforcing the safety message.”

The detour system got an early emergency test as the first ambulance call to be routed through the detour, traveling from New Castle to Valley View Hospital, made it safely and quickly through the route Monday morning.

Another option for navigating the detour is getting a vanpool permit.

Vanpool permits are still available through the Glenwood Springs Police Department. If you’re driving a vehicle with six or more passengers, it will allow you to skirt the detour traffic in a couple locations. Eastbound, you’ll be able to take Wulfsohn Road around Glenwood Meadows; then westbound you’ll be able to get in the right lane from 27th Street to Eighth Street. Glenwood Springs City Manager Debora Figueroa said that about 100 van permits have already been issued, though by about 7 a.m. flaggers had let only a couple of vanpools through Wulfsohn Road.

The detour also has several key pedestrian crossings — at Sixth Street and Grand Avenue, Eighth Street and Grand, Ninth Street and Grand and Colorado Avenue and Eighth — where pedestrians are urged to stay safe by sticking strictly to the crosswalk and crossing only when signaled by a flagger.

Lisa Langer, vice president of tourism marketing for the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, doesn’t expect the flow of visitors to slow for construction and the detour, saying that the deconstruction looks to be drawing spectators. Most people have a “jolly outlook” and consider this project to be the community’s “grand adventure,” she said. Lots of people are crossing the pedestrian bridge and stopping to watch progress on the deconstruction.

“Everything is open,” she said, “and it’s important to go to all the businesses that need our support.”

Though the detour ran smoothly the first morning, this is a project that has to be kept up for about three more months. Officials were upbeat over the smooth opening, but “check back in in 95 days,” said Trulove.