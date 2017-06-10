One injured, one dead in Highway 13 wreck | PostIndependent.com

A two-vehicle wreck on Colorado 13 left one dead and one injured Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred near mile marker 19 at 12:32 p.m., according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nate Reed. The deceased died on the scene, and a passenger was transported to a hospital via helicopter.

The highway, which closed after the wreck, reopened at 4:50 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.