More than $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen in Aspen

Aspen Police Department is seeking information on five suspects connected to a jewelry theft that occurred on Tuesday. Â Three items were stolen â€” a pendant, aquamarine earrings and pearl earrings â€” with a combined value of more than $100,000, according to a press release.

The suspects include two dark-haired women in their 30’s or 40’s, a third “heavyset” woman, and an older couple in their 50’s who were both missing some teeth, according to the report.

“Suspects one and two, the young women with dark hair, are believed to have initially ‘cased’ the establishment around 2:50 p.m. to determine the values of specific pieces of jewelry,” the report read. “Suspect three entered the store shortly after the first two left left and also inquired about the value of a specific pair of earrings.”

The first two women returned to the store later claiming they left a cell phone behind. It was then when the older couple entered and stole the jewelry while the women distracted an employee.

Aspen police encourage anyone with information to contactÂ Detective Ritchie Zah at (970) 920-5400. Â Â

Full descriptions of the suspects:

