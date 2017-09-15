More than $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen in Aspen
September 15, 2017
Aspen Police Department is seeking information on five suspects connected to a jewelry theft that occurred on Tuesday. Â Three items were stolen â€” a pendant, aquamarine earrings and pearl earrings â€” with a combined value of more than $100,000, according to a press release.
The suspects include two dark-haired women in their 30’s or 40’s, a third “heavyset” woman, and an older couple in their 50’s who were both missing some teeth, according to the report.
“Suspects one and two, the young women with dark hair, are believed to have initially ‘cased’ the establishment around 2:50 p.m. to determine the values of specific pieces of jewelry,” the report read. “Suspect three entered the store shortly after the first two left left and also inquired about the value of a specific pair of earrings.”
The first two women returned to the store later claiming they left a cell phone behind. It was then when the older couple entered and stole the jewelry while the women distracted an employee.
Aspen police encourage anyone with information to contactÂ Detective Ritchie Zah at (970) 920-5400. Â Â
Full descriptions of the suspects:
- Suspect one – young woman, 30's or 40's, 5'5" with straight, long dark hair, olive complexion, wore a long skirt, carried a Michael Kors purse.
- Suspect two – young woman, 30's or 40's, 5'8" with dark brown hair in a loose bun, olive complexion, distinctive nose, wore a long skirt Â
- Suspect three – heavyset woman with a reddish brown hair in a top bun, wore a royal blue long-sleeved sweater with rhinestone buttons and a dark, ankle-length skirt
- Suspect four – Older man, late 50's, 5'8" with unhealthy teeth, wore a short-sleeved white button down shirt and white hat
- Suspect five – older woman, late 50's, 5'8" (while wearing wedge sandals), heavyset, missing some teeth, wore a visor low on her head