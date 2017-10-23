Peach’s Cafe to expand, Aspen Brewing Co., Overeasy eyeing new homes

As Aspen locals know too well, offseason in town means empty streets, changes in business and construction galore.

At 121 S. Galena St., construction dominates the corner as Peach's Cafe — which may soon be better known as "Peach's and Cream" — expands its business, a city building official said Friday.

"Peach's is expanding into the space next door that used to be a hair salon," Aspen chief building official Stephen Kanipe said. "They are having a separate little business model going in there and they're going to call it 'Cream.' So it's going to be Peach's and Cream."

Several calls in recent weeks to Peach's Corner Cafe owner Lisa Haisfield were not returned.

The salon that operated next door to Peach's vacated the building in May at the request of the landlord and building owner, Altitude Salon owner Jerome Marks told The Aspen Times earlier this year.

The space is currently undergoing a remodel, Kanipe said, as Peach's closed its doors earlier this month and plans to reopen in November.

But for a couple of local favorites, including Aspen Brewing Co. and Overeasy, the future is less certain.

The brewery and breakfast eatery inside the Seguin Building (304 E. Hopkins Ave.) are in their final days there as Hillstone Restaurant Group soon will take over the space.

The restaurant group purchased the building, which houses Aspen Brewing and Overeasy, for $6 million from Aspen developer Mark Hunt on May 10. The Hillstone chain operates nearly 50 restaurants, including the White House Tavern next door, in more than 10 states.

Aspen Brewing Co. owner Duncan Clauss said Friday they are working on "some ideas and concepts" to open a taproom elsewhere.

The crew is exploring locations in town and the option to open a taproom at its production facility in the Aspen Business Center, which would be "a little more in line with breweries elsewhere," Clauss said.

He added, "Obviously having a retail presence right in downtown is important to us."

The ABC headquarters are the heart and engine of the brewery, Clauss said, noting that they will continue to brew beer.

"Aspen Brewing Co. is definitely not shutting its doors, pouring its last pint or closing up shop," Clauss said. "[Manufacturing] is the main part of our business and always has been the main focus."

The brewery, which opened in 2008, distributes to several states outside Colorado as well as the United Kingdom and Australia.

The company opened its taproom in 2010, and while nothing is official, Clauss said he hopes to open a new location in time for the holidays. Doors at the current taproom will close "a little before midnight" on Oct. 31, Clauss said.

Downstairs from the taproom, Overeasy owner Mladen Todorovic also is uncertain as to what's next for the eatery.

"There's nothing [available] that's affordable," Todorovic said. "I just don't know. And I'm looking. I'm really looking."

Overeasy's last day of business at its Hopkins Avenue home is Sunday, he said.

