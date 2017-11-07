Pedestrian hit in Carbondale sustains serious injuries

A 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a vehicle in Carbondale Tuesday morning.

The young man was crossing Colorado 133 at the crosswalk at Village Road when a northbound driver struck him at about 8:15 a.m.

He was then transported to Valley View Hospital. Carbondale police say the driver was cooperating, and investigators have yet to determine if charges are warranted.

“The Carbondale Police Department wants to remind drivers to take an extra look and watch for pedestrians, especially near stop signs, crosswalks and stop lights. They also encourage pedestrians to use marked crosswalks, never cross against traffic and not to assume that vehicle drivers see them crossing,” the department issued in a press release.

Carbondale police ask anyone who witnessed the incident and have not already spoken to police to contact the department by calling 970-963-2662 or by email at cpd@carbondaleco.net