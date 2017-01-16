Pedestrian struck near Dotsero | PostIndependent.com

At the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck, a truck on Interstate 70 hit a pedestrian near Dotsero Monday morning, and the pedestrian’s condition was not immediately known.

Trooper Nate Reid, a Colorado State Patrol public information officer, received reports of a multi-vehicle wreck around 8 a.m. just west of Dotsero, which later became a second multi-vehicle wreck involving a pedestrian hit by a truck.

This person’s identity and condition were not immediately known, though Reid received reports that the victim was up and walking around at the scene.

At 8:45 a.m. Colorado Department of Transportation warned of traffic delays on I-70 near Dotsero due to multiple slide-offs and icy conditions.