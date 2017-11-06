 Photos: Grand Avenue bridge ribbon cutting ceremony and official opening | PostIndependent.com

A giant American flag hangs across the new Grand Avenue bridge during the ribbon cutting and official opening Monday evening.
A couple of dogs hang out before the ribbon cutting ceremony and the opening of the brand new Grand Avenue bridge on Monday evening.
Members of the Alpine Echo band perform on the bridge just before the ribbon cutting on Monday evening.
Members of the Glenwood Springs High School Air Force JROTC present the colors during the Grand Avenue bridge ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday evening.
GAB construction crews listen to speakers and take part in the Grand Avenue bridge ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday evening.
Glenwood Springs Mayor Mike Gamba addresses the crowd of around 3,000 people during the official Grand Avenue bridge ribbon cutting ceremony Monday evening.
GAB Project Manager Gaylen Stewart adressess the crowd of roughly 3,000 during the official Grand Avenue bridge ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday evening.
Glenwood Springs Police School Resource Officer Chris Dietrich recognizes five middle school students who came together after fellow student Forest Wiliams crashed his bike on the bikepath in September. The boys were later the ribbon cutters for the opening of the new Grand Avenue bridge on Monday evening.
Roughly 3,000 people showed up to celebrate the opening of the Grand Avenue bridge and take part in a community photo on Monday evening.
Glenwood Springs Middle School students Dylan West, Cooper Proctor, Elias Gardner, Tom Barton and Forest Williams were the honorary ribbon cutters during the ceremony on Monday evening.
The Glenwood Springs High School Air Force JROTC lead the crowd of roughly 3,000 across the new Grand Avenue bridge after the official ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday evening.
Roughly 3,000 people showed up to celebrate the opening of the Grand Avenue bridge and take part in a community photo on Monday evening.
A pair of T-Rexes showed up for the official ribbon cutting and opening of the new Grand Avenue bridge on Monday evening.
Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson directs detour traffic in fashion for one last rush hour on Monday evening.
The first line of cars head North across the brand new Grand Avenue Bridge at 5:02 P.M. on Monday evening.
Police and GAB crews move the barriers during the official opening of the new Grand Avenue bridge on Monday evening.
The first line of cars head North across the brand new Grand Avenue Bridge at 5:02 P.M. on Monday evening.

All photos by PI staff photographer Chelsea Self. cself@postindependent.com

