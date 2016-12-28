Pile-ups at Eisenhower Tunnel blocks eastbound I-70 travel | PostIndependent.com

Interstate 70 eastbound is blocked this morning after two crashes near the Eisenhower Tunnel involving a total of about 25 vehicles.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed I-70 eastbound at Vail while crews clean up the mess. The road initially was closed at Silverthorne.

Matt Kroschel, a reporter with CBS 4 in Denver, was involved in the crash but not injured. He reported that conditions were “like an ice rink” in a whiteout.

“I saw brake lights and stuff, and all of a sudden people just started sliding sideways and trying to brake, and all of a sudden people are sideways up here and sit there flying into each other,” one driver told Kroschel.

Kroschel said there were two crashes, the one he was in involving 16 cars and trucks, and the second “down the hill a bit” involving 10 vehicles. He said on Twitter that three people were being treated — a seven-months pregnant woman, a person with shoulder pain and other with chest pain.

No clue sorry- it's a "freaking cluster" per a CSP trooper I just spoke with up here. #cowx #breaking https://t.co/bgidzhFnkh — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) December 28, 2016

In addition, U.S. 6 is closed at Loveland Pass because of avalanche risk, CDOT reported.

For up-to-date travel reports, check cotrip.org or the CDOT Twitter account, @ColoradoDOT.