Poacher kills mule deer buck | PostIndependent.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife authorities are asking for help identifying the person who on Tuesday evening illegally killed a mule deer buck in northwest Grand Junction.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., CPW officers discovered the dead buck shot and left to waste in a field near the intersection of 24 Road and K Road. The poacher did not attempt to salvage the meat and left the antlers on the animal.

Witnesses saw a diesel truck in the area at the time of the incident.

“We are asking the public for help identifying the driver of the truck,” said District Wildlife Manager Albert Romero. “We also encourage the responsible party to come forward immediately and let us know what happened.”

Romero said several homes are in the area, including one that was in the line of fire, and a round could have easily entered a home.

“It’s not just a poaching incident — this irresponsible act put people’s lives at risk,” he said.

CPW officers take prompt self-reporting into account when assessing penalties.

“We have some evidence and eyewitness accounts and that will be very helpful going forward,” he said. “But the person that did this still has time to do the right thing and contact us right away.”

Anyone with information can contact Romero at 970-216-3847.

Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous can call Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, or email game.thief@state.co.us. Rewards are available if the information leads to a citation.