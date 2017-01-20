President Trump takes oath, vows to put America first with every decision | PostIndependent.com

WASHINGTON â€” Donald Trump took the oath of office Friday on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to become the 45th president of the United States.

“We’re transferring power back from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people,” Trump said in his inaugural address. “This country belongs to you. This is your country.”

Trump began the address saying, “together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come.”

He said Americans have “joined a great national effort to build our country and restore its promise for all people.”

Trump thanked all of the past presidents in attendance, including former campaign foes Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and he thanked Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for their “gracious” aid during the transition.

“Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another,” but “transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people,” he said in a relatively short speech.

For too long, too few have had power and the people have paid the price, the new president said.

“Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed,” he said. “That all changes starting right here and right now.”

He said Americans came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement “the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

Trump said the United States exists to serve its citizens. Americans want great schools, safe neighborhoods and good jobs, he said, but too many people face a different reality: rusted-out factories, a bad education system, crime, gangs and drugs.

The “carnage stops right here and right now,” he vowed.

Trump said he will govern the country by putting America first.

“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our hand” and that “from this day forward it’s going to be only America first.”

Trump said that every decision he makes, on issues from trade to taxes to immigration and foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and families.

“We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries” taking American jobs.

Trump said that under his leadership, America “will start winning like never before.”

An America united, he said, is an America that’s “totally unstoppable.”

Trump said Americans must speak their minds openly and disagree honestly, but they must always pursue solidarity.

His election will lead to a “new national pride” that will “heal our divisions,” he said, noting that Americans from different backgrounds are united by the same goals and hopes. Kids in cities such as Detroit or rural areas such as Nebraska “look up at the same sky” and soldiers of different races “bleed the same red of patriotism.”

When Americans open their heart to patriotism, “there is no room for prejudice.”

He repeated his campaign promise to eradicate “radical Islam” from the face of the Earth. He said he would seek friendship with all nations by reinforcing existing alliances and forming new ones.

“Together we will make America strong again,” wealthy again and proud again, he said. “And yes, together, we will make America great again.”