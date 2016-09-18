Reynolds homers, breaks hand in Rox’ win over Padres | PostIndependent.com

DENVER — Mark Reynolds had never broken a bone until five weeks ago. Now he’s done it twice, and his 2016 season is ending early.

Reynolds homered but later had a bone in his left hand broken by a pitch in the Colorado Rockies’ 6-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Reynolds broke the hamate bone in his left hand on Aug. 12 and it was surgically removed three days later. He bounced back quickly and returned to the lineup Aug. 31.

This recovery won’t be as quick.

Reynolds was struck by Jose Dominguez’s pitch with one out in the fifth inning.

“That’ll be it for him,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He worked hard to get back from that hamate very quickly and it’s unfortunate he won’t be able to get to the finish line with us.”

It put a damper on Colorado’s sweep of the Padres. Tony Wolters had three hits and Chad Bettis pitched into the sixth for the Rockies.

“It’s tough. I’ve never broken a bone in my life and I have two this year in the same hand,” Reynolds said. “Going to get it better and get ready for next year.”

San Diego played a day after Yangervis Solarte lost his wife, Yuliett, following a battle with cancer. The third baseman was with his family Sunday and was on the minds of everyone in the organization.

Adam Rosales paid tribute to his teammate with a jump and a clap at home plate after his homer in the second inning, mimicking Solarte’s home run celebration.

“We talked about it before the game today. If somebody hit a home run, we’d do the alligator arm for Solarte,” Rosales said. “It was just a tribute. I feel like it would mean a lot to Solarte to know how much he means to us, how much his family means to the San Diego Padres.”

Padres manager Andy Green said before the game that there is no timetable for Solarte to rejoin the team.

“Everybody’s heart breaks for him right now,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “He’s had infectious energy all year long, and when you can consider the circumstances of his life, it’s hard to fathom. So from our perspective, ‘Hey, whenever you want to be back, you can come back. If you don’t want to be back in the last two weeks, you don’t have to be back.’

“But we’ll continue to talk to him, offer our love and support, anything we can possibly do for his family from a logistics perspective.”

Before the game, the Rockies held a moment of silence for Yuliett.

“I’m sure it was a tough day for them to play,” Weiss said. “You lose a family member, I’m sure there are a lot of heavy hearts over there. It certainly puts things in perspective.”

Bettis (13-7) allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He won for the third time in his last four starts and helped himself with two walks and an RBI.

Adam Ottavino pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Padres starter Jarred Cosart (0-4) ran into trouble in the fourth when the Rockies took control. Reynolds hit a two-run homer and the Rockies loaded the bases with a single and two walks.

Dominguez walked in another run before giving up a two-run single to Carlos Gonzalez to make it 5-1.

The Rockies made it 6-1 when Dominguez hit Reynolds and pinch-runner Gerardo Parra scored on Wolters’ single.

Reynolds said he knew he was hurt right away.

“I’ve been hit in my hand a lot before and I never felt this kind of pain,” he said. “I don’t have a radiology degree but I could see that it was broken.”

Reynolds’ hand was heavily wrapped and he said it will be re-examined Monday.

Wil Myers’ double in the sixth cut the lead to 6-3 after Bettis’ bases-loaded walk gave Colorado a five-run cushion.

Cosart’s last turn in the rotation was skipped after he left his start on Sept. 7 because of a strained right groin and hamstring.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: C Derek Norris didn’t start because of a jammed finger but was available off the bench.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (2-2, 1.51 ERA) makes his seventh start for San Diego when the Padres open a three-game home series with Arizona.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (5-5, 3.65) opens a three-game series against St. Louis on Monday. The rookie is 5-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 11 starts at Coors Field.