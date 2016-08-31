Rifle and Harvey Gap swim beaches to close for season | PostIndependent.com

Labor Day weekend will be the last opportunity of the season to go for a swim at Rifle Gap State Park and Harvey Gap State Park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday that the swim beaches at the two popular parks will close for the season Tuesday, Sept. 6.

All other activities, including camping, hiking, biking, boating, fishing and wildlife viewing, will continue as conditions allow, according to CPW.

For more information about current conditions at the parks, call 970-625-1607, or visit the Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap websites.