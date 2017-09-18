Rifle appoints first female mayor

After being sworn in by Rifle City Clerk Kristy Christensen earlier in the evening, Rifle's new City Council, which includes two new members, selected its mayor for the next two years. Barbara Clifton was appointed Rifle mayor by unanimous vote Monday.

Now in her second term on City Council, Clifton has served as Rifle's mayor pro-tem for the past two years and was recently re-elected to council after receiving the second most votes in September's election.

After being named Rifle's next mayor, Clifton appointed Theresa Hamilton to serve as mayor pro-tem. The two, along with the two new members of council — Joe Carpenter and Sean Strode — will join Ed Green, Joe Elliot and Annick Pruett on council.

Pruett was absent for Monday's vote. Clifton was the only council member nominated for mayor.

The new council also determined which members would serve on which boards.

Pruett will represent council on the Rifle Chamber of Commerce and Senior Programs advisory board, Hamilton will be on the Downtown Development Authority and Rifle Housing Authority, Carpenter will be on the Senior Center advisory board, Elliot will be on Rifle Creek Museum board, Green will be on Club 20, Strode will be on the Asset Forfeiture Committee, and Clifton will be on the Greater Rifle Improvement Team.

The new council will hold its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.