Rifle PD investigates forceful arrest

The Rifle Police Department said Saturday evening that it is investigating an incident "which resulted in the use of force to make an arrest."

About 30 seconds of the incident was captured on video and posted Saturday to Facebook by John Arcos, who said it was a friend of his who was being arrested.

The video shows a police officer emptying the pockets of a man handcuffed on the floor. The officer stands the man up in a recessed area that's out of view from Arcos' phone, then takes the man to the floor again with an arm around the arrested man's upper body.

Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein said Sunday that the arrest occurred at Comfort Inn & Suites in South Rifle after the motel clerk called in a trespassing complaint either late Thursday night or early Friday.

Arcos said in his Facebook post that the officer “decides to start choking him and throwing him around for no reason.” He added, “no matter what if someone is handcuffed and doing nothing there is no reason for it.”

Klein said the man did not require first aid or medical treatment. Reached on a family trip in Denver, Klein was unsure of the charges against the man, who had been released from the Garfield County Jail by Sunday morning, so no public listing of charges was immediately available.

“We are in the middle of an investigation on this,” Klein said. “That would have been done anyway even if we had not received a formal complaint. Anytime force is used, there is an investigation.”

The Rifle police news release said, "The officer involved followed department policy and immediately reported the incident to his supervisor. Pursuant to standard procedure, an investigation was initiated. Subsequently, a video of the arrest taken by a third party was posted on social media and a formal complaint was lodged by a citizen."