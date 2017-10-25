1,200 signed up for Rifle career expo next week

More than 1,200 area high school students will head to Rifle High School on Wednesday with an eye to what happens when they are no longer students.

In partnership with Aspen Community Foundation's Cradle to Career Initiative, the GlenX Career Fall Expo in Rifle is for all Garfield Re-2 and Garfield 16 students to attend.

"Many times, students don't see the connection between the material that they are learning in classes, and real world application," said Garfield School District Re-2 board President Anne Guettler in a press release. "Exposing students to as many different careers as possible can help them make those connections, become more engaged in their learning and explore different career paths until they find their passion."

GlenX Career Expo coordinator Jayne Poss said this will be the first year the expo will be hosted in Rifle as "the valley is so large we needed to do one in the upper and lower valley because of the number of students."

“Our approach at Garfield County School District 16 is for every student to engage in an authentic education experience that will lead to post-secondary success.”Mandie DoveyCareer readiness coordinator for Garfield 16

She added that businesses were very enthusiastic and supportive. In fact, the Rifle expo will have more businesses participating than were at the spring expo in Carbondale.

Recommended Stories For You

New to this year's expo will be a career talk session, which includes a series of speakers from the community discussing their career paths and how they achieved success.

"The chance for students to meet business leaders, to learn about opportunities for internships or employment, and to explore the possibilities beyond high school is essential to supporting our youth and local economy," Andy Davies, Cradle to Career director of the Aspen Community Foundation, said in the release. "The partnership among GlenX, Re-2 and Garfield 16 school districts, many businesses and Aspen Community Foundation exemplifies the power of community coming together to support post-secondary school pathways."

Food Network chef Susie Jimenez and local educator and entrepreneur Mike Lowe will open the session along with other business professionals in a variety of fields, including medical, digital media, trade, veterinary science, engineering, education, dentistry, finance and law enforcement.

More than 95 valley businesses will participate in the expo.

"Our approach at Garfield County School District 16 is for every student to engage in an authentic education experience that will lead to post-secondary success," Mandie Dovey, career readiness coordinator for Garfield 16, said in the release. "The GlenX Career Expo will introduce students to the people making this valley thrive. Our hopes are students will make connections and be cognizant of the career opportunities in this area."

The GlenX Career Expo will begin with the career talks at 8:30 a.m. at Rifle High School Commons. Students will then engage with the businesses in the gymnasium from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Parents are invited to attend.

For more information on the event, visit http://www.glenxcareerexpo.com.