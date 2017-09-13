21 arrested in Garfield County drug busts

In two recent operations, Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team has arrested 21 Garfield County drug traffickers, according to authorities.

In the first operation, TRIDENT arrested eight people after five months of investigation resulted in undercover buys of a total of 253.25 grams of methamphetamine, 29.2 grams of cocaine and 50 hits of LSD, according to a TRIDENT press release. Task force officers reportedly made 15 "controlled purchases" from these suspects in the areas of Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.

However, some of these suspects came from Rifle and Basalt to sell the narcotics, according to TRIDENT.

Two of the suspects were indicted on federal charges, while the other six face state felony charges. TRIDENT worked with local, state and federal law enforcement during the course of these investigations.

In a separate TRIDENT operation, spanning from October 2015 to August 2017, task force officers arrested 15 people accused of involvement in trafficking of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

Two men, Rigoberto Felix, 31, and Sergio Santiago Gonzales-Lomeli, 22, were the only people charged in both cases. They were also the only two with federal charges in the first case.

In this second case, 11 of the suspects were arrested on federal charges, while four face state-level felonies.

In this operation, officers seized 6,200 grams of methamphetamine, 330.6 grams of cocaine, seven grams of heroin, more than $21,000 in cash and three firearms.

"Suspects arrested by TRIDENT are considered to have significant involvement in the drug trade within Garfield County and our local communities," the task force wrote in a release. "Arrests result in drug trafficking organizations losing thousands of dollars in potential profit from narcotics sales."