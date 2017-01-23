After 10 years, Silt police chief retires | PostIndependent.com

Silt Chief of Police Levy Burris retired earlier this month after serving in the role for nearly a decade.

Silt Town Administrator Pamela K. Woods said that Burris’ final official day was Jan. 6 and that finding a replacement will be discussed at future Board of Trustees meetings.

Replacing Burris was not on the trustee agenda for Monday night’s meeting, so it likely won’t be discussed until at least the Feb. 14 Board of Trustees meeting. With already two weeks gone by since his retirement, finding a replacement will likely be a top priority for the small town once the search begins.

Burris took over as chief of police in June 2007 after being an officer with the Glenwood Springs Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. He served for 13 years with the Glenwood Springs police after being a Garfield County undersheriff.

He succeeded Paul Taylor in 2007. With his work phone and email already disconnected, Burris could not be reached for comment.

While the chief of police position remains vacant, Silt is accepting applicants for the position of police officer. The deadline for the application is Wednesday with testing to be conducted in mid-February.