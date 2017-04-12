After 83 years, Rifle Easter Egg hunt continues | PostIndependent.com

For the 83rd year in a row, the Rifle Lion's Club is hosting a citywide Easter egg hunt at Deerfield Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, giving kids toddler to nine-year olds a chance to win an assortment of prizes.

"We think that this is the longest continuous running event in Rifle," said Cini Fenney.

Families are invited to head to Deerfield Park as early as 9:00 a.m. on Saturday to be the first to register for prizes. A random drawing will be held at 9:45 a.m. awarding bikes and helmets to the six lucky winners. Kids will be separated into three different age groups: toddler to three, four to six, and seven to nine. Each age group will have two winners.

Lion's Club has several sponsors to thank for helping put on the event , including Colorado River Engineering for donating the helmets, Rifle Ford for buying $600 worth of candy, Dalby, Wendland & Co. for purchasing the Easter egg baskets, and Gold Star Realty for buying the bikes.

There will also be 26 businesses participating on Saturday. When the hunt starts the kids will run to the ball fields of Deerfield Park to find candy marked with different numbers. Each number is associated with a different business and when the kids find the business with the correct associated they will also win a prize. The prizes will be different for each business.

Fenney said that when the event started, they would use hard boiled eggs instead of candy. She said that every year there will grandparents that remember doing it when they were children

While Lion's Club has carried on this event to help continue the Easter tradition in the community, the club's main focus is vision.

Rifle Lion's Club did over 600 eye screenings this past fall in the Rifle and Parachute elementary schools, preschools and Gus the Bus.

It offers financial aid for those in need of assistance with purchasing eye prescriptions, glasses and surgery and we collect unused eye glasses for re-distribution.