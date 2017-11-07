Androids vs. IPhones

In my opinion an Android is the best kind of phone. It has the best intelligent assistant, strong storage, and it has long lasting charge.

Androids have the best intelligent assistant so you can find out about the world. For example, if you want to learn about George Washington all you have to do is press and hold on the home button and say "When was George Washington born?", or "When did George Washington die?"

Androids have strong storage. If you have apps that you need, and you get one more app you will still have a ton of storage. I like to make videos and I don't want to waste my storage.

Androids have long lasting power. For example, if you need to call someone you will have enough power for days.

As you can see, because of all of these reasons, an Android is the better phone than an iPhone. It has the best intelligent assistant, it has strong storage, and it has long lasting charge.