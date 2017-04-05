Arrest warrant issued for Rifle homicide suspect | PostIndependent.com

Rifle police on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Michael Francis Montgomery, 45, charging him with killing his son-in-law Christopher Lee Gallegos of Rifle.

Records show that Montgomery was arrested last month on a felony drug charge.

Gallegos, 28, was shot fatally Wednesday evening outside an apartment building in the 2600 block of Acacia Avenue. Residents reported hearing shots from the nearby Kum & Go convenience store.

Rifle Chief of Police Tommy Klein said that while the matter remained under investigation, it is clear "it was not a random act."

The Garfield County Coroner's Office on Thursday said an autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head, Coroner Robert Glassmire said.

The Rifle Police Department was working the case with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Montgomery call the Rifle Police Department at 970-665-6500 or 911. Authorities cautioned not to approach Montgomery, but to call 911.

Montgomery is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, and has tattoos on both arms, state records show.

He was pulled over by Silt police Feb 3 and initially charged with driving without a valid license, but officers also discovered methamphetamine, various drug paraphernalia and items associated with drug distribution in the vehicle. Among his arresting charges were three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense.

That was the only arrest shown in a Colorado Bureau of Investigation background report on Montgomery.

Gallegos' death was Garfield County's first homicide of 2017.