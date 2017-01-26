Brendon Tiffany of Silt recognized at State Capitol | PostIndependent.com

In 2016, 1,535 youth, young adults and military veterans across the state worked to protect and conserve Colorado’s land, water and energy resources on public and private lands through youth corps. Among those corpsmembers, nine stood out as being exemplary in their commitment and contributions to this work. One of those corpsmembers is Brendon Tiffany, who was honored for his outstanding achievements on behalf of Rocky Mountain Youth Corps (RMYC) in Northwest Colorado last year.

On Monday, the Colorado Youth Corps Association (CYCA) honored and celebrated Brendon by naming him a 2016 Corpsmember of the Year at the annual Youth Corps Awards Ceremony, held at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.

Brendon Tiffany, 17, participated in RMYC’s Regional Service Crew in 2016, which recruits youth from across the state to work on public lands in Northwest Colorado. Brendon served with RMYC for eight weeks last summer, a record amount of time on crew for this age group. Projects included: fence work on the Roan Plateau in Garfield County in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, rock work on the Golden Horseshoe in Summit County in partnership with the Town of Breckenridge and Summit County, and an erosion mitigation project on the ‘14er’ Mt. Bierstadt in partnership with the United States Forest Service and the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. As part of his experience, Brendon served his first term with AmeriCorps, completing a 100-hour award.

Scott Segerstrom, CYCA’s executive director, said, “The nine corpsmembers selected for this award are among this state’s most outstanding leaders. Each of them worked hard to become better leaders and citizens, and this honor is richly deserved.” He added, “These young people answered a call to serve their state on our public lands, and Coloradans will benefit from their efforts for years to come. We are so proud to honor them with this award.”

Thousands of young people gain jobs, job training, life skills, college scholarships, and high school and college credits through their work with youth corps. Those efforts have grown substantially with the help of a $1.39 million grant CYCA received from AmeriCorps in May 2014. In 2016, CYCA used the funds, administered through Serve Colorado, the Governor’s Commission on Community Service, to support its Youth and Vets for Colorado AmeriCorps program, enabling 346 youth corps members to participate and providing $1.2 million in AmeriCorps Education Awards to 707 youth, young adults and veterans for post-secondary education. The grant remains the largest in the state AmeriCorps commission’s portfolio.

Youth corps overall served 1,535 youth, young adults and military veterans in Colorado in 2016.