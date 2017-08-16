Bridge closure impacts on Rifle

The Grand Avenue Bridge officially closed as of 12:01 a.m. Monday and while the 95-day countdown has already started, western Garfield County staff, businesses and residents have already started to adjust and in some cases even thrive with the gateway to Glenwood Springs sealed shut till winter.

Brickhouse Pizzeria Manager Ashley Harkins sees it as an opportunity for the restaurant to draw more business as she thinks more people from Glenwood Springs will head to Rifle for meals.

"We are planning on it being busy," she said. "For commuters that would normally stop in Glenwood, it's harder to park downtown and options are limited with the closure."

Staff at the Rifle Branch Library have already seeing changes in visitor patterns with a definite uptick in the number of people using meeting and study rooms for group meetings.

Rifle Branch Manager Stephanie Freas said that the library accommodates any business looking for meeting space.

She added that the meeting rooms have been reserved all day since 12:01 a.m. Monday.

With the bridge closed and public transportation likely to increase, the library has started to revamp its Book Stops program around the county wherein Garfield County bus riders can grab library books at four bus stops in the county: the Rifle Park-and-Ride, the main street stop in New Castle, the 27th Street station in Glenwood Springs, and the Carbondale Park and Ride.

Volunteers and staff keep these book stops stocked with gently used, donated books that they hope will provide some entertainment to those that will now be taking the bus in the mornings and evenings.

All books at the stops are free for anyone to take, states the Garfield County Libraries website.

Freas explained that the library will look to restock the book stops much more frequently with the bridge down and bus commuters likely to increase these next few months. He goal is to fill it up once a week from now on.

"We want to amp it up with the closure, that way people will have something to read during long waits," she added.

Susie Amichaux, nurse with Garfield County Public Health, worked four days a week in Rifle before the bridge closure and though she lives out in West Glenwood, takes public transit to her office every morning.

She said that the only real difference between her commute in the morning now is that she has to get up a little bit earlier to make sure she doesn't miss her bus in the morning.

The Garfield Public Health department is one of several to have adjusted staff during the closure.

Garfield County Communications Renelle Lott said that the county has been working to provide outreach services and has expanded departments for Rifle residents to provide staff out there to offset bridge impacts.

For the Finance Department, the staff always had one person in Rifle and everyone else in Glenwood Springs, but since everyone in the department lives west of West Glenwood, the staff simply flip-flopped with one person now in Glenwood Springs and the rest in Rifle.

"We have a little bit of everything, the goal was to have representation in this area," said Jenny Langhorst, Payroll Manager for Garfield County Finance.