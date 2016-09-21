Business spotlight: Crack in the Wall Gallery | PostIndependent.com

Names of owners: George W. Cutting III

Address, hours of business and contact information: 1887 Garfield County Road 237, Silt; Thursday – Monday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; george@crackinthewallgallery.com or 970-876-1110.

Why did you join the Rifle Area Chamber of Commerce?

My Gallery became a member of the Silt Chamber of Commerce shortly after opening in 2011, then when the Silt and Rifle chambers merged The Gallery remained “on board.”

What is your favorite / most used benefit that you take advantage of with your membership?

The networking possibilities (eye to eye) with the members of our communities.

List your community involvement?

Owner / resident photographer of The Crack in the Wall Gallery; president of the Bookcliffs Arts Center in Rifle; volunteer member of the Silt Historical Society; artist member at The Cooper Corner Gallery in Glenwood Springs; (on call) sound engineer at the Ute Theatre; Santa Clause for the town of Silt and Rifle Hometown Holidays, the Rifle Police Department, the ED Moore Center, the Silt Historical Park; harvest provider with Rifle’s Growing Food Forward; ambassador with the Rifle Area Chamber of Commerce.

Reason for starting your business?

My wife and I purchased this property in the fall of 2010. On the grounds is a 135-year-old cabin which was calling out to display my photography. Then local artists started flocking to my monthly (last Friday) art showings. They were looking for an affordable way to show their work and be a part of this wonderful community.

What do you sell and/or offer?

With 34 artist currently showing their work, the gallery is chock full of: my photography and five more local photographers; four Jewelers; two oil painters; two watercolorists; two blacksmiths; four wood artists; scented soaps and incense; four pottery artists; four handcrafters; a dimensional stone artist; a digital graphic artist; and still more very reasonably priced artsy gifts priced from $3 and up. And we rent out the property for weddings and other special outdoor summer events.

Why do you like what you do?

Photograph nature when I am not busy.

What is unique about your business?

I am all about supporting members in our community and having a 130-year-old building on beautiful “park like” grounds and inviting the community to share on this property’s beauty. It’s just different.

What is the best thing about running a business here in the Rifle area?

The natural beauty is conducive to all my artists and where they find their inspiration.

What was your biggest hurdle in this business and how did you overcome it?

Just getting people to come out of town and stop in. We are not on “Main Street” but are on the way to many beautiful state parks (Harvey Gap, Rifle Gap, and Rifle Falls). I am networking more in cyber space (Facebook)and just getting out and talking to other Rifle area businesses.

What advice would you give to someone who wanted to follow in your footsteps?

The words “starving artist” come to mind (laugh). My soul is rejuvenated every day when I can help bring art to more members of our community including our children.

What are you looking forward to most in 2016?

A successful year at the gallery and for the businesses in our community.