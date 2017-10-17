Careers to be explored at next week’s expo

More than 1,200 area high school student will be heading to Rifle High School on Wednesday, Oct. 25 for they won't stay students forever. In partnership with Aspen Community Foundation's Cradle to Career Initiative, the GlenX Career Fall Expo will be hosted in Rifle for all Garfield Re-2 and Garfield 16 students to attend.

"Many times, students don't see the connection between the material that they are learning in classes, and real world application," said Garfield Re-2 School District Board President Anne Guettler. "Exposing students to as many different careers as possible can help them make those connections, become more engaged in their learning, and explore different career paths until they find their passion."

New to this year's expo will be a "career talk" session, which includes a series of speakers from the community discussing their career paths and giving insights into how they achieved their success.

"The chance for students to meet business leaders, to learn about opportunities for internships or employment, and to explore the possibilities beyond high school is essential to supporting our youth and local economy," said Andy Davies, Cradle to Career Director of the Aspen Community Foundation. "The partnership among GlenX, RE 2 and Garfield 16 school districts, many businesses, and Aspen Community Foundation exemplifies the power of community coming together to support post-secondary school pathways."

Food Network chef Susie Jimenez and local educator and entrepreneur Mike Lowe will open the session along with other business professionals in a variety of fields, including medical, digital media, trade, veterinary science, engineering, education, dentistry, finance and law enforcement.

Over 95 various valley businesses will be participating in the expo.

"Our approach at Garfield County School District 16, is for every student to engage in an authentic education experience that will lead to post-secondary success," said Mandie Dovey, Career Readiness Coordinator for Garfield 16. "We have an encompassing system to expose students to various careers to support this mission. Through this system, career exploration begins. The GlenX Career Expo will introduce students to the people making this valley thrive. Our hopes are students will make connections and be cognizant of the career opportunities in this area."

The GlenX Career Expo will begin with the Career Talks at 8:30 a.m. at Rifle High School Commons. Students will then engage with the businesses in the gymnasium from 9:30 am to noon. Parents are invited to attend.

For more information on the Career Expo: http://www.glenxcareerexpo.com