Celia Mae Liggett (May 30th, 1923 — September 6th, 2017)

Celia Mae Liggett, 94, passed away September 6th, 2017, after a short battle with brain cancer. Celia was born in Denver, Colorado, to Margaret and Raymond Delaplane May 30th, 1923. Celia married Charles Liggett in 1943 and took a job in Englewood, Ca., in 1944 as a Rosie the Riveter during World War II. After Charles's passing Celia met and spent the next 20+ years traveling the country with her dear friend Norman Paul. Celia then settled in Rifle, Co, in 2003. She was a ray of light to those who knew her. She always had a smile on her face and took life as it came. She was a happy soul and shared her energy with many and will truly be missed.

Celia is survived by her brother, her 3 children, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her wonderful friends.

There will be a memorial service held @ Rifle Funeral Home in Rifle, Co, at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 16th. Please feel free to come and share your stories of this wonderful woman.

In Lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Colorado State Veterans Home in Rifle, Co.