Chamber Chat: Change is inevitable | PostIndependent.com

Those who know me know that I love great quotes. As I pondered the leadership changes the Rifle community, and the Rifle Area Chamber has experienced in the last month, I kept coming back to the following quote from Socrates:

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”

Change is inevitable and I think change is good. Not only does it force us out of our comfort zone (many times unwillingly), but it takes us out of the same old way of doing things. Change can provide us new opportunities that might not have otherwise crossed our paths.

What do we need to understand first? Change is a process, not an event!

In any business, organization and even community, we go through a phase of transition. It can be messy, full of emotion and challenging, but also charged with energy, hope and a drive to continue moving forward. The good news is it’s just a phase that usually lends itself to bigger and better things.

“You cannot change your destination overnight. You can change your direction.” – Jim Rohn

The Rifle Area Chamber continues to keep at its core the values of customer service, integrity, leadership, financial stability, communication, innovation and relevance. These values have been present within this chamber for more than 60 years and have continued to propel it forward in times of change. Next month, the staff and board of directors will head into strategic planning for 2017 and beyond to continue to chart the course in providing more value for our members and be the “must join” business organization for those who strive for business leadership and excellence.

We welcome your input and are excited about our prospects to improve the future for our members and community through strengthening the business climate of the region. Here’s to change.

Kasey Nispel is the president and CEO of the Rifle Area Chamber of Commerce. To contact the chamber, call 970-625-2085 or visit www.riflechamber.com.