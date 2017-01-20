Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Announces the launch of Ranch Aspects | PostIndependent.com

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, the No. 1 independently owned and operated Coldwell Banker office in Colorado, is proud to announce that it has launched Ranch Aspects, a ranch division to best serve clients seeking to buy, sell and manage ranch and farm properties throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and the Western Slope of Colorado. The ranch division joins the firm’s successful vacation rental division, Aspen Resort Rentals, which offers luxury condominiums, private estates and fractional ownership for the thousands of visitors to Aspen/Snowmass.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our firm’s offerings with the debut of Ranch Aspects, which we feel will truly fill a niche in the market,” said Will Herndon, president of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse. “As the longest standing real estate company in the area, we are constantly looking for new opportunities to provide specialized services to our clients that are tailored to their needs.”

Recognizing a demand in the market, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse developed the dedicated ranch division to provide marketing and sales expertise for buyers and sellers who seek guidance navigating the intricacies of land and ranch management, water rights, land resources and other unique elements to ranch properties. Led by Jack Pretti, the ranch division comprises a team of specialists that include Jim Cardamone, Bob Starodoj, John Wendt III, Michele Roberts, Rod Woelfle, Sarah Woelfle, and James and Anita Bineau.

From recreational properties to farms, orchards and beyond, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse makes recommendations about how potential buyers might best use the land, always with an eye to expanding the property’s possibilities. The Ranch Aspects team also inquires into the use of 1031 reinvestments or other beneficial tax strategies, as well as exit strategies for asset preservation, and preparing strategic management plans, among other elevated offerings.

“With the launch of the ranch division, we are proud to create visibility for this growing sector of the market,” said Jack Pretti, broker associate at Coldwell Banker Mason Morse.

For more information on Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, call 970-963-3300 or visit http://www.ranchaspects.com or http://www.masonmorse.com.