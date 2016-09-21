Commissioners appoint 3 to Garfield County Fair and Rodeo Board | PostIndependent.com

Garfield County commissioners Monday reappointed three members of the county fair board to new three-year terms.

Commissioners reappointed Levy Burris, Rick Shaffer and Eileen Sheets, all current members of the nine-member board, which works with county staff to promote and produce the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo each year, according to the fair board’s mission statement.

The members of the board act as a dedicated team, Doreen Herriott, fair and events coordinator, told the county commissioners on Monday.

The dedication and number of countless hours volunteered by members of the fair board is evident in the continual improvement of the fair year after year, Commissioner Mike Samson said.

“I didn’t hear one complaint from anybody while I was out there … ” Samson added.

In recent years the fair has set attendance records for signature events, along with records for sponsorships. Herriott said that trend continued in 2016.

Each of the three appointed members submitted letters detailing their continued interest.

Burris, who has served as fair board president, noted the growth of the fair in recent years.

“The fair board is at a stage in its development that will be strongly influenced in its future direction over the next two-three years,” Burris wrote. “I would like to continue to contribute to the leadership and development of the fair board during that time.”

Sheets, a member of the fair board for the past six years, also mentioned the evolution of the fair into a “larger and better family event that is fast becoming a ‘must-see event’ on the Colorado Western Slope.”

Shaffer, with U.S. Boiler and Plumbing Company, echoed the other two members in stating his gratitude for the support for the fair from the county commissioners.

With the commissioners unanimous approval of the appointments, the three members will continue serving with fellow board members John “Brock” Hedberg, Donna Marye, Paul Gieselman, Courtney Jenkins, Lindsey Ellsworth and Duston Harris.

The first of those three are slated to serve through 2017, while the other three are serving terms that expire in 2018.

Photos courtesy of Garfield County.