Crime Briefs: Son arrested in theft of several guns

Glenwood Springs police have arrested a 29-year-old man in a burglary from January.

A 66-year-old man went to the Glenwood police station then to report that his 29-year-old son had stolen some of his firearms. He said that the son had not been allowed at his home for a long time "due to his mental instability and drug use," according to a police report. The man had even changed the locks to keep his son out.

The son's criminal history includes disorderly conduct, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, fraud, assault and theft, according to police.

However, the father said that one afternoon his son went to the home, got in with an old garage code and took three rifles from a closet. When the father called him, the son said he took the rifles to go shooting with a friend, according to an affidavit.

He was missing a 20-gauge Remington shotgun, a 7 mm Ruger rifle and a 30-06 Winchester rifle.

The father called later to say that his son "stated that he wasn't going to give the rifles back unless [the father] signed the title of his vehicle over to [the son]," he told police.

When police contacted the 29-year-old, he said he was in California, though he wouldn't say exactly where. He told an officer that he only had one rifle left, as he's given the other two to a friend to return to his parents.

He was booked into the Garfield County jail on Monday on felony charges of second-degree burglary and theft.

DRUG ACTIVITY AT SILT MOTEL

Silt police on Oct. 29 arrested a 29-year-old man suspected to be connected to drug activity at the Holiday Inn Express.

"The Holiday Inn was concerned about possible drug activity due to the recent arrests made from the rooms and parking lot," according to a police report.

A hotel employee called in suspicious activity surrounding a particular room. The hotel staffer reported that there had been a lot of activity at a woman's room, all day and night. People would drive up, go to the room for a few minutes and then leave.

The employee reported that "people would go to the balcony, get the occupant of the room's attention, and then the person would be let in through the side door," according to police.

Silt police also heard that two suspicious men who had been in the room were by the river, and they looked like they were stashing a bag by a rock, according to an affidavit.

"This suspicious activity was very similar to recent reports of drug activity on the property," an officer reported. "The last activity reported to us yielded 50 grams of methamphetamine and other contraband. The arrest and charges all stemmed from a report of a male placing a bag by the river."

One of these men was contacted and arrested after giving police a false name. At the jail, detentions deputies found him with a plastic bag containing white residue that tested positive for cocaine. He was arrested on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation.

Felony drug warrants have been issued for the two other people involved.

Suspicious man found with meth

Garfield County sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon arrested a 38-year-old man who was reportedly acting strangely at Thunder River Market and frightening the women who work there.

Deputies received reports that the man was "making some very weird and suspicious remarks and advised someone had pulled a gun on him Friday night," according to an affidavit.

He had reportedly been "going in and out of the stores making weird statements to the female workers," the deputy reported. A boyfriend of one of the workers went to the store because the female workers were scared. The boyfriend reported that he "believed the male was 'tweaking,' " according to an affidavit.

At the scene a deputy met with the man, who she reported as "sweating profusely and speaking very quickly."

He "was smoking a cigarette and had an unopened can of Jim Beam Bourbon in his left hand. [He] advised he cannot go to the bus stop because people are trying to hurt him and that on Friday two males tried to attack him and he heard the sound of a shotgun rack" nearby.

He "stated he did not know who they were or what they looked like or why they didn't like him but maybe it was because he drinks," the deputy reported.

The deputy found that the man had a protection order barring him from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances and arrested him, though the man denied having drank or consumed any other drugs.

While he was being booked at the jail, the deputy found in his wallet a clear plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance, which turned out to be about half a gram of methamphetamine. He told the deputy that a man by the river had given him the bag and told him to hold on to it, but that he didn't know what was inside.

He was arrested on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree introduction of contraband, as well as misdemeanor violation of a restraining order.

Stolen CARBONdale car stopped near Silt

Authorities early Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man accused of stealing a car in Carbondale.

The car's owner reported that while he was at home, on the 100 block of North 10th Street, and about to shower, he heard his Honda Civic start up. When he went outside, he saw his car rolling away with no headlights on. Though he tried to chase the car down in another vehicle, he couldn't catch up. He told police that he'd left his keys in the ignition.

Within an hour a Colorado State Patrol trooper spotted the car on westbound Interstate 70 near Silt. The trooper pulled the car over and arrested the driver, a 26-year-old man, who the vehicle owner later reported that he did not know.

The driver was arrested on charges of felony aggravated motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor driving under revocation.

Wanted 20-year-old found with cocaine

While a Glenwood Springs officer was driving north Oct. 19 on Grand Avenue, a 2007 maroon Chevrolet Cobalt pulled out in front of the patrol car, forcing the officer to brake to avoid a collision.

The officer pulled the car over and found the 20-year-old man driving had a Garfield County warrant for driving under restraint and speeding, and an Eagle County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. His license was also canceled, and he had no proof of insurance.

While inventorying the vehicle prior to impound, officers found a $20 bill folded up, inside of which was a white powder that tested positive for cocaine. Altogether, the bindle weighed about one gram.

He was arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance.