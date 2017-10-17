Crime Briefs$2 million bond set for Montgomery

Back in Garfield County after being apprehended by authorities in Oregon, murder suspect Michael Francis Montgomery made his first appearance Tuesday in district court. His bond was set at $2 million, cash only.

Montgomery was wanted in the March shooting of his 28-year-old son-in-law in Rifle, and law enforcement sought him for six months after the killing.

Local police and the High Desert Drug Task Force found Montgomery when he was leaving a church in Ontario, Oregon. They believed he was camping near the Snake River to avoid capture.

Parolee found with meth

While deputies were searching for a fugitive at the Gateway Lodge in Rifle the night of Oct. 11, a hotel manager pointed them toward the room of a parolee, saying that he'd had "approximately 20 people stop by" that day.

They contacted his parole officer, who asked them to check in on the 34-year-old parolee. "Upon contacting [the parolee], he was very animated, continuously ground his teeth and was fidgeting. This behavior is consistent with the use of stimulants," the deputy reported.

Upon questioning, the man admitted to using methamphetamine that morning, adding that they "would find a clean 'rig' in the room," according to an arrest report. Deputies found a hypodermic needle, a metal spoon and a "small white crystalline rock" in the open on a counter. They also found a needle in a toothbrush container on the bed. The crystalline substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

The parolee was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a drug felony, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, a petty offense.