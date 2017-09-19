CRIME BRIEFSAnti-meth vigilante arrested in Parachute

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman in Parachute on Wednesday evening after reports that she was accusing neighbors of being on meth and threatening them with a bat.

A woman called police saying that the 33-year-old was outside an apartment complex with a bat.

The woman had come to the residence to take pictures of a vehicle outside, according to an affidavit. She later told police that she believed the vehicle to be involved in methamphetamine trafficking. Some people on scene told officers that she threatened them with the bat.

While explaining the situation to police, the 33-year-old "wanted to give me a hair sample to prove she was clean," an officer reported. "She then told me they were on methamphetamine. She stated that one of the guys had climbed into the tree like a monkey," which prompted her to get the bat.

She was arrested on felony menacing.

FAMILY DRUG RING ALLEGED

A man and his son were charged with numerous felonies related to drug distribution after the county's Threat Assessment Group executed a search warrant at their Rifle apartment Thursday morning.

The 30-year-old son was suspected to have a firearm with defaced or altered serial numbers. He was also suspected to be involved in distributing methamphetamine and heroin.

The father, a 49-year-old man, was in the apartment when TAG showed up. He claimed ownership of various items in the apartment, including a .45 caliber handgun, a half-gram of psilocybin mushrooms, about 5.5 grams of heroin and numerous pipes, syringes and a digital scale, according to TAG.

"Drug users and dealers often use and keep firearms in their possession for protection while distributing illegal narcotics," a sheriff's corporal wrote in his report.

The father told TAG officers that other items in the residence belonged to his son and his son's girlfriend.

They also found a backpack containing a loaded .40-caliber handgun along with the 30-year-old son's ID. In the couple's bedroom, TAG found about 7 grams of heroin, two tabs of LSD, about 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and a .22-caliber rifle, as well as pipes and a digital scale.

These quantities of heroin and methamphetamine "are far more than user amounts and are therefore possessed with intent to distribute," the corporal wrote. "The digital scale is further evidence of narcotics distribution."

For the past five months, the father had been sleeping on the couch at the apartment of his son and his son's girlfriend. The couple also had an infant together.

The 19-year-old mother was issued a summons and is under Department of Human Services investigation.

The son and father were both arrested on numerous drug felonies, including possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of various other controlled substances, as well as misdemeanor child abuse.

intoxicated MINOR outside liquor store

Silt police received reports Wednesday morning that a young man who looked underage was sitting outside Silt Discount Liquors and appeared intoxicated.

"The man was very slow to acknowledge me and when he did he slurred his speech," reported the officer who went to check on the young man.

Officers eventually found that he gave them a false name and date of birth. The officer would eventually identify him and learn he was 19 years old and had active warrants. Searching him upon arrest, an officer found him with a glass pipe that contained white residue, and a pill bottle bearing someone else's name. It contained Oxycodone and Xanax. He said that he had taken some two hours before, according to the affidavit.

At the Garfield County jail, he was also found with a Hostess wrapper containing a "brown tar like substance" that tested positive for heroin, according to an arrest report.

The 19-year-old was arrested on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony criminal impersonation and misdemeanor use of a controlled substance.

Man WITH METH in Two Rivers

Just past midnight on Tuesday, Glenwood Springs police arrested a 37-year-old man who they found in Two Rivers Park after the park's 10 p.m. closing time. Officers found the man had an active Garfield County warrant for failure to comply.

Searching the man's Audi, which he appeared to be living out of, officers found a glasses case that contained a glass pipe and a small amount of white crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance.