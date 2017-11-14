Crime briefsI hate him so much, I wrote a song about it

A sheriff's deputy responded Tuesday to an assault call on the 100 block of Silverton Circle in Battlement Mesa.

A 21-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend were going to drop off her son at the boy's father's house. But the interaction took a violent turn.

When they arrived, the father was agitated because he did not like the new boyfriend, she told deputies.

In fact, the 21-year-old father wanted the woman to come into his house so she could listen to a song he had written about how much he hated the new boyfriend, according to an affidavit.

She tried to get her son back in the car and leave, but the father would not let her go. She pulled out her phone, but he smashed it when she said she would call the police.

The 21-year-old then tackled the woman to the ground, and she cut her face in the fall. The boyfriend got out of the car, and the father then tackled him as well and started striking him in the face, the couple told deputies.

The woman was able to get him to stop, but the altercation continued as the father was trying to get his son and keep them from leaving. The woman took her boyfriend to the hospital. He reported that he heard a crack in his shoulder when the man tackled him, and physicians would find he had a broken collarbone.

"As they were leaving [the father] shouted at [the boyfriend] that [the father's] brother would be back soon and that he would kill him when he got back," according to an affidavit.

The next day, the boyfriend reported that the father was at his front door. When the sheriff's deputies arrived, the father wouldn't say much about what happened the day before, only that when he wasn't being allowed to spend time with his son "things got out of hand."

Asked why the boyfriend had a broken collarbone, the father said that he "must have weak bones." He told the deputy that the boyfriend had come after him for some reason, and that he had merely held him down to the ground until he calmed down.

Nevertheless, he was arrested on felony second-degree assault, as well as numerous misdemeanors for third-degree assault, obstruction of telephone services, criminal mischief, child abuse-negligence, false imprisonment, violation of a restraining order and menacing. Domestic violence was applied as a sentence enhancer.

IMPAIRED driver found with heroin

A sheriff's deputy spotted a weaving GMC Yukon with a cracked windshield driving east on Interstate 70. When he pulled the vehicle over, the driver appeared to be "extremely agitated and nervous," the deputy reported.

He "continuously looked away from me as he spoke … and was extremely anxious. [He] continuously lifted the sleeves of his long sleeve shirt and appeared to scratch his arms," the deputy reported.

"I asked [him] if he was OK. [He] stated he was having a bad day." His speech was extremely slow and slurred, according to the deputy.

The deputy called a tow truck when the 45-year-old driver could not provide proof of insurance. When he got out of the vehicle, his movements were sluggish.

When the deputy asked him to stand behind the SUV, he instead continued walking to a guardrail and sat down. When he attempted to stand back up, at first he lost his balance. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Searching the vehicle, deputies found about 1.35 grams of heroin, a small amount of methamphetamine, a 100 gram weight, nine unused syringes, five syringe caps, three clear plastic bags containing brown residue, two pieces of burnt foil and eight unused plastic bags.

He told the deputy that he didn't know anything about the substances found in the vehicle, that he was simply helping a friend fix some mechanical issues with the SUV.

He was arrested on charges including felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Sleepy ex-employee found with meth

Rifle police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old man for trespassing at Kum & Go and in the process found him with a small amount of methamphetamine.

The store manager reported that the young man had gone in and out of the back door and the bathroom several times that morning, though he had been told several times not to come back to the store.

The 18-year-old was a former employee who was recently fired for sleeping on the job. Just two weeks prior, officers had served him with a no trespass order after he was charged with trespassing at the same store.

Officers found a small amount of white powder in his pockets that tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was arrested of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

Nervous driver found with meth

A Silt officer stopped an SUV that he spotted going through a stop sign the evening of Oct. 30. He reported that the driver "was very nervous."

"He would look at me and then glance away and fidget and squirm in the seat. I noticed a bit of sweat building up on his forehead," the officer reported.

The officer also found his pupils were not dilating when he shined his light close to the man's face. The officer didn't find probable cause to believe he was under the influence. But the driver said that he did not have a valid license. Dispatch found that he was revoked as a habitual traffic offender. The officer also saw "two marijuana pipes sitting in the center console by the gear shifter."

While searching the vehicle, along with some marijuana and what appeared to be prescription drugs, the officer found four syringes, one of which was loaded with a liquid that was brown and clear. The liquid later tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges including felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while revoked as a habitual traffic offender.