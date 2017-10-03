Crime briefsMan on meth returns fire on no one

A 34-year-old man, reportedly on methamphetamine, was arrested on felony charges for shooting up a trailer on Rippy Lane outside New Castle, according to the sheriff's office. The man claimed to be returning fire in a "gunfight" after someone had shot at him, but deputies never found evidence of a second shooter.

On Sept. 19, the 34-year-old man called dispatch early in the day about a shooting, but he was uncooperative, vague and didn't make much sense, a deputy reported.

Meeting with the deputy in person, the man said that the previous day he had gone to a couple's house on Rippy Lane to get his dog. But he told the deputy that he believed they shot at him from their basement.

"He stated an unidentified Mexican male had [then] chased after him while he was being shot at," the deputy reported.

He told the deputy that he got a .22 caliber rifle out of his truck and "returned fire."

But instead of firing at the residence, the man said that he fired at a nearby trailer that belonged to a man he knew. "When asked why he shot at the trailer instead of the residence where he believed the gunfire to be coming from [he] stated he knew the trailer belonged to [his acquaintance] and knew people had been there," according to an affidavit.

The man still wasn't making much sense, and the deputy suspected that he had used methamphetamine. The 34-year-old said that he had used meth with [the trailer owner] the previous morning. "He advised that he had been coming down all night last night and into today," the deputy reported.

The deputy found a tube-fed semi-automatic .22 rifle in his truck. He noted carbon residue on the rifle's bolt, which indicated to him that it had been fired.

The woman that he referred to, at the Rippy Lane address, later told deputies that she didn't know anything about a gunfight.

At a nearby cattle guard, the deputy found several .22 casings. In the side of the white trailer the deputy found 10 holes consistent with .22 rounds. The deputy never found any evidence of someone firing a gun from near the residence.

The trailer owner said that he had given the 34-year-old some items in return for helping him move some property, but initially denied any knowledge of methamphetamine. He "advised the last time he had used methamphetamine was the previous day with a friend but would not identify the party," the deputy wrote.

The 34-year-old was arrested on felony criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanors for disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon.

Ex-wife threatens to smash up truck

Glenwood police responded to the 2000 block of Blake Avenue one night after a woman was reportedly threatening to smash up her ex's truck.

The ex-husband called police just after midnight Sept. 22 and reported that his ex-wife was attempting to break the window of his truck with a "metal stick or club."

An officer responded to the scene and met the man and woman, a recently divorced couple that he had previous contacts with. They had been married for 20 years and had three children.

The 38-year-old woman, who now lives in Rifle, said she had just come by to show him a new set of tires on her car, and they started talking about their recent divorce. He told her that "he did not love her and did not want to be with her anymore."

She refused to leave and became angry, the ex-husband said.

She said that she had held up a tire iron and threatened to damage his truck, though she never did so. The husband also said that she took a bottle of hot sauce from the apartment and threw it at the truck but missed.

She was arrested on felony first-degree criminal trespass, as well as misdemeanor second-degree criminal tampering and misdemeanor attempted criminal mischief.

Wanted man found with cocaine

After stopping a man he knew to be wanted, a Glenwood Springs officer found the 26-year-old with cocaine and alerted Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team, which has been keeping an eye on him.

On the evening of Sept. 19, the Glenwood officer spotted on South Glen Avenue a yellow Mustang, which he knew to be driven by a 26-year-old man with active Garfield County warrants for his arrest and a revoked license.

He was wanted on failure to appear on a felony possession charge, and failure to appear on a misdemeanor driving under restraint charge.

The officer stopped him in the Napa parking lot. After the officer confirmed his identity, the man went into custody without incident.

Asked if he had any drugs, the man volunteered that he had cocaine in his pocket, according to the arrest report.

The officer found a small plastic baggie containing a white substance that later tested positive for cocaine. While inventorying the Mustang for impound, the officer also found another small plastic baggie containing "white powdery residue." The baggie in the 26-year-old's pocket weighed about 1.75 grams.

He was arrested on new charges of possession of cocaine, a felony, and driving under restraints, a misdemeanor.