CRIME BRIEFSScuffle over TV remotes ends in eye injury

A 24-year-old man reported Aug. 31 that his roommate punched him in the wee hours of the morning after an argument over remote controls.

Glenwood police responded to an assault on the 1300 block of Mount Sopris Drive at about 3 a.m.

The victim told officers that his roommate hides the remote controls for the television. When he knocked on his roommate's door that night to ask for the remotes, the 31-year-old roommate punched him and injured his eye, he told police.

The 24-year-old had a fresh cut above one eye, an officer reported. The young man was upset over the incident, saying that he couldn't see out of that eye, and the officer called in an ambulance.

Officers knocked on the 31-year-old's door. The man explained that his roommate knocked on his door at 3 a.m., and he wanted to go back to sleep. He said his roommate cursed at him and pushed him, and the two then "had a scuffle," after which he went back to sleep.

He said the roommate's injured eye was from a couple of days prior, though he may have reinjured it during their fight. Officers also noticed the younger man's "iris was full of blood and his left eye was dilated much larger than his right eye." He was transported to the hospital for the injury. Valley View Hospital physicians classified this as serious bodily injury.

A third young man on scene said he didn't want to get involved, but said "you were hitting his eye," according to an affidavit.

The 31-year-old was arrested on felony second-degree assault.

heroin BUST AT PARACHUTE HOTEL

Staffers at Grand Vista Hotel called Parachute police the afternoon of Sept. 1 after they found syringes and a burnt spoon in one of the rooms.

A 42-year-old man had been staying in the room for days and paying cash. But when he couldn't pay any longer, hotel workers told him he needed to leave. However, his brother later came to hotel staff, saying he needed to get an EpiPen from the room. When staff let the brother in the room, they discovered the paraphernalia, canceled the room cards and called police. Police later contacted the brother and had him treated for what he said was an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

An officer found two syringes and a spoon burnt with black tar residue, suspected to be from heroin. On a nightstand was also a "butane torch-like lighter which is commonly used for the burning/melting of heroin in spoons like the one in the drawer."

Parachute police were also responding to a woman, believed to be under the influence of a narcotic, passed out at the wheel in the 500 block of North Parachute Avenue. The 42-year-old man from the hotel room was also on scene. He told officers that he was in the vehicle with her and went to get help.

Parachute police, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and the De Beque Marshall's Office then went with a search warrant to investigate at the hotel room further.

They found several plastic containers with black residue that tested positive for black tar heroin, several syringes, three electronic scales, a butane torch and suspected marijuana wax.

"All of these items lend toward the consumption and distribution of heroin as no reasonable user would possess three electronic scales," a Parachute officer reported.

The 42-year-old was arrested on felony drug charges of distribution and possession, felony introduction of contraband and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Stolen mountain bike quickly recovered

Glenwood police the afternoon of Aug. 30 responded to the theft of a $2,800 mountain bike from Canyon Bikes.

An officer was in traffic near the Glenwood Springs Mall at the time and saw three people sitting by an electrical box, behind which was a mountain bike matching the given description.

One of the men was a 57-year-old drinking from a can in a paper bag, which the officer suspected to be alcohol. The officer told him he couldn't drink beer there, and the man agreed to pour it out. The officer then found he had a restraining order barring him from drinking, and he arrested the 57-year-old on that violation.

The 57-year-old said that he saw a kid riding the bike, who then left it next to the electrical box. The owner confirmed it was his bike, and a witness on scene said she'd seen the 57-year-old riding the bike.

He was arrested on felony charges of second-degree burglary and theft, as well as misdemeanor violation of a restraining order.

2012 burglary suspect rearrested

A 23-year-old Glenwood woman charged with felony second-degree burglary and theft in 2012 has recently been rearrested after failing to appear in court years ago.

One October evening in 2012, Carbondale police responded to a burglary on the 900 block of Garfield Avenue. A woman had come home from work to find a window in her living room was open, and in her bedroom, someone had rifled through her jewelry box. A gold wedding band was missing.

Her children also had several pieces of jewelry missing: several rings, including a gold graduation ring and a ring bearing a ruby, and two necklaces. Altogether, they were missing nearly $3,000 in jewelry. A couple more bracelets and a couple of cell phones were also missing.

The next day the family found their jewelry at We Buy Gold in Glenwood Springs. An employee said that an 18-year-old woman had come into the store and sold the jewelry. They were able to recover most of the missing items.

Later, being interviewed by investigators, the 18-year-old said she'd found the jewelry in a garbage can at Arby's. But after pressure from investigators who didn't buy her story, she later said that she had teamed up with her 17-year-old cousin and picked a trailer at random. She was arrested, and the next day she was granted a personal recognizance bond. Then in January 2013 she failed to appear for court, and a judge issued a warrant for failure to appear.

She was arrested on Aug. 27 on felony second-degree burglary, felony theft and misdemeanor failure to appear.

Man threatening bartender found with meth

Glenwood police arrested a 50-year-old man on drug possession after he reportedly threatened a downtown bartender Sept. 3 afternoon. Officers went to the 700 block of Grand Avenue for reports of harassment.

A bartender there had served the man a beer, but after he drank about half of it he started acting strangely, she told police. She told him he needed to leave and even offered to refund him. But he became angry and told her "I should put you in a shallow grave," according to a police report.

Officers were familiar with the 50-year-old from previous incidents. They later found him at Jimmy John's and arrested him for violating a restraining order and bond conditions that barred him from drinking.

In a reusable shopping bag he had officers found a partially empty bottle of Jim Beam bourbon and a container with a small amount of substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. They also found a glass pipe with burnt residue inside.

He was arrested on drug felony possession of methamphetamine, felony violation of bail bond conditions and two misdemeanors for violation of a protection order.