Crow selected to All-State band | PostIndependent.com

Rifle High School senior Amanda Crow was recently selected to the All-State band.

Amanda is part of the Jazz, Marching, concert, and pep bands at Rifle High School. She has shown serious dedication to the music program over four years.

Amanda was selected into the All State band playing the trumpet. Although, she says the trumpet may not be her favorite instrument.

“I don’t know if I would say I have a favorite instrument, there are so many different instruments that are out there that can create different moods and feelings that a trumpet can’t, but if I had to pick one, it would probably be the trumpet,” Amanda said. “One thing that I like about the trumpet is its versatility. It can be seen in so many different genres of music. It isn’t confined to one specific style. I like that I can play in the jazz band, the concert band, and the marching band, the possibilities are almost endless.”

The process of getting into All-State band, she says, is a difficult audition. Amanda received the materials for audition in May, and had roughly seven months to prepare for the audition at Grand Junction High School in December. The audition begins with scales, then a performance of selected music pieces.

After the audition, it takes a few weeks to receive results. She said that after the audition, her auditioner told her she had a really good chance of getting in, and that compliment made her really happy.

“I had hope,” she said. When she heard the news that she got in, she was ecstatic.

Amanda noted that she does not plan to major in music in college, or have music be her main source of income in the future. However, she plans to be in a college band, and keep improving as a musician for the rest of her life.