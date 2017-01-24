Eva Diaz (May 5, 1931 – January 21, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Eva Diaz of Silt, Colorado, entered internal rest January 21, 2017. Eva was born May 5, 1931, to Ernest (Smokey) and Mary (Espinosa) Fernandez in Salida, Colorado.

She married the love of her life Eugene Diaz on June 21, 1948, they were married for 68 wonderful years.

Eva was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Silt also the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved fishing, gardening, playing games, crafts, embroidering, cooking and doing activities in her community. She loved her family and friends but most of all her Lord Jesus Christ.

Eva is survived by her husband, Eugene; Three sons Dennis and Yvonne, David and Dian and Daniel and Laurie. Her three brothers Sonny Fernandez, Lee Roy Urban and brother-in-law, Ted Diaz; Sisters, Margaret Diaz, Angie Elger and Laura Cruz; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and so many friends. Eva is preceded in death by her father, mother and stepfather Tony Urban.

A Rosary will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Friday, January 27, 2017, at 10 a.m. Mass to start at 11 a.m. Inurnment at Skyline Cemetery to be at a later date.