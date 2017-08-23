Final Report: Community Newspapers of CO

With hundreds of thousands of dollars put back into the western Garfield County streets, buildings, and art that make it what it is, Community Newspapers of Colorado Inc. is closing the books after serving the community for 27 years.

The non-profit corporatoin's effort started in Jan. 1990 with the goal of enhancing the lives of the residents of western Garfield County. With over 100 individuals and local business behind it, Community Newspapers of Colorado established, marketed and operated a community owned non-porfit newspaper for years and used the proceeds from its sale to support civic and community projects throughout the county.

The initial Board of Directors included Ted Clark, Calire Evans, Cindi Fenney, Gil Frontella, Carol Gentry, Lee Martens, Helen Rogers, John Scalzo, L.W. St John, Laverne Starbuck and Julie Ward.

Operation of Community Newspapers of Colorado, Inc., began with the presales of advertising in the weekly newspaper, The West Valley Citizen, which commenced publication in April, 1990. Within weeks of its first publication the West Valley Citizen became the dominant weekly newspaper for western Garfield County. By July 1990, the assets of the declining Rifle Telegram were purchased from the non-profit corporation and the West Valley Citizen became the Citizen Telegram.

The Citizen Telegram became the newspaper of record for Garfield County, publishing all legal notices, as well as fousing its attention on western Garfield County events.

After a while Community Newspapers of Colorado, Inc., sold the Citizen Telegram to Morris Communications Inc., with net proceeds in excess of $300,000. Over the years that $300,000 has been applied to civic and educational projects, with the well finally drying up with the purchase of the Ute Theatre's new events center seating for $70,000.

To all those that have served as officers and directors and to the businesses and individuals that have contributed over the years, Community Newspapers of Colorado Inc. thanks you as it prepares to dissolve after decades of serving its community.