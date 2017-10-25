Fire burns through trailer home in Battlement

A fire in Battlement Mesa late Friday afternoon has left a trailer home severely damaged. Everyone made it out safely, said Garfield Sheriff's Office public information officer Walt Stowe. Health-wise everyone is fine, he added.

Grand Valley Fire Protection arrived first on scene and the Sheriff's Office assisted in crowd control. Stowe said that he received the first call at 5:18 p.m. Friday.

The Sheriff's Office will head the fire investigation, which remains ongoing, according to Stowe.