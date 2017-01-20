Food safety program is open to the public | PostIndependent.com

Colorado State University Extension will be offering food safety courses at the Garfield County Extension Office Event Hall for those that wish to learn how to prepare and preserve their favorite foods. The program will include training on food safety and prevention of foodborne illness, methods of canning, pickling, freezing and dehydrating.

“We have been teaching preservation classes throughout Garfield County,” said CSUE Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent Carla Farrand. “This particular training is for people who want to know more and who want to be able to answer questions.”

By signing up for the program applicants have the opportunity to become certified or recertified as master food safety advisors, but Farrand believes the bigger draw is that they can pass on what they learn to others. It is the CSUE’s hope that advisors will share the knowledge that they learn with others and will want to give back to the community at local farmers markets, county fairs, or supermarkets.

“We have people that just want to teach others,” Farrand said. “One person that signed up used the class to teach what they learned to others in Spanish.”

The Master Food Safety Advisor Program gives hands-on lessons that will require applicants to go into the kitchen and do experiments involving food. Farrand hopes to see six to eight people sign up for the program.

“The program teaches what the science is behind food preservation and what you have to do to guarantee your product is safe,” she said. “It’s for people that want to look into preserving their own food to sell at farmers markets or use for canned goods.”

The cost of the training is $145 with a commitment of 30 hours of volunteer service. Applications are due Feb. 1, and are available at the CSU Extension Office in Rifle or on the website http://garfield.extension.colostate.edu. Training will be conducted on Wednesdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22 and March 1 and 8. For more information on becoming a master food safety advisor volunteer, contact Carla Farrand at Carla.farrand@colostate.edu or 970-625-3969.